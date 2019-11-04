Video: Remy Metailler Follows World Cup Racer Kirk McDowall down Mackenzie Cruise in Pemberton

Wow, this was one of the best days I have had on a mountain bike. Fun, speed and good times riding this incredible trail!
You guys loved Kirk’s riding so we are back at it! I'm super pumped on how we rode this trail considering it was quiet slippery on some sections.
Kirk McDowall (@kirkmcdowall) is 2 times Canadian Champion of Downhill and was 15th at World Champ this year, which is why he rides so well.
Mackenzie Cruise might be the one of the best lap of Pemberton and after watching this video you 'll probably agree with me if you don't yet. I love the speed, the few gaps, line choices but also the tech part.
Find out more about Mackenzie Cruise on Trailforks.:http://www.trailforks.com/trails/upper-mackenzie-cruise/http://www.trailforks.com/trails/lower-mackenzie-cruise/
If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association: http://porcabikes.com
this way you will be able to support trails like this one!
Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!
What trail should I ride next?
Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or on Youtube
