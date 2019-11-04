Video: Remy Metailler Follows World Cup Racer Kirk McDowall down Mackenzie Cruise in Pemberton

Nov 4, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  

Wow, this was one of the best days I have had on a mountain bike. Fun, speed and good times riding this incredible trail!

You guys loved Kirk’s riding so we are back at it! I'm super pumped on how we rode this trail considering it was quiet slippery on some sections.

Kirk McDowall (@kirkmcdowall) is 2 times Canadian Champion of Downhill and was 15th at World Champ this year, which is why he rides so well.

Mackenzie Cruise might be the one of the best lap of Pemberton and after watching this video you 'll probably agree with me if you don't yet. I love the speed, the few gaps, line choices but also the tech part.

Find out more about Mackenzie Cruise on Trailforks.:
http://www.trailforks.com/trails/upper-mackenzie-cruise/
http://www.trailforks.com/trails/lower-mackenzie-cruise/

If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association: http://porcabikes.com this way you will be able to support trails like this one!

Best day. Trail preview is on Youtube at 8am tomorrow.

Best day. Trail preview is on Youtube at 8am tomorrow.

Best day. Trail preview is on Youtube at 8am tomorrow.

Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!

What trail should I ride next?

Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or on Youtube

SUSCRIBE : http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler

FOLLOW : @remymetailler
http://www.facebook.com/remymetailler
http://www.instagram.com/remymetailler
http://www.twitter.com/remymetailler

Regions in Article
Pemberton

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Kirk Mcdowall Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Norco Sight Has an All-Mountain Focus
67447 views
5 Things We Learned at Red Bull Rampage 2019
67271 views
Why We Think Amaury Pierron Riding An Intense is Just Trolling
53769 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, An Ingenious Tool, New Fenders, & More - November 2019
53167 views
Inside Commencal: 20 Years After Starting From Zero
41031 views
Review: Öhlins RXF36 M2 Trail Fork
39606 views
The Crash That Punctured Johny Salido's Spleen & Took Him Out of Rampage
38676 views
Now THAT was a Bike: John Kirkcaldie's 2006 Turner DHR
38253 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011133
Mobile Version of Website