Video: Remy Metailler Guides 4 Riders Down Rupert in Squamish for the First Time

Nov 25, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  


Last Sunday I met up with Judy, the founder of Colour The Trails and three friends of her to ride Rupert, in Squamish.

None of them had ever ridden Rupert so we attempted the main features with a few tips along the way.
Colour The Trails advocate for inclusive representation in outdoor spaces, working with brand partners, businesses, and organizations to break barriers and create accessibility. To learn more about the community, check out the website: https://colourthetrails.com/

Find Rupert on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/rupert/

Video by Joel Clifton

Photos by Pavel Boiko

Follow @coulourthetrails and @remymetailler on social media.

 This is great stuff. New(er) riders learning fundamentals will pay huge dividends as they progress. Props to all as they are out there, in slick conditions.

