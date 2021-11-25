Video: Remy Metailler Guides 4 Riders Down Rupert in Squamish for the First Time

Last Sunday I met up with Judy, the founder of Colour The Trails and three friends of her to ride Rupert, in Squamish.
None of them had ever ridden Rupert so we attempted the main features with a few tips along the way.
Colour The Trails advocate for inclusive representation in outdoor spaces, working with brand partners, businesses, and organizations to break barriers and create accessibility. To learn more about the community, check out the website: https://colourthetrails.com/
Find Rupert on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/rupert/
Video by Joel Clifton
Photos by Pavel Boiko
