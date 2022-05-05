Video: Remy Metailler Helps his Friend Prepare for Their First Enduro Race

Jack Mckillop is my neighbour and he makes the best Latte in the street... We have been riding together for about a year and even though he picked Mountain Biking recently he has progressed very fast, and has just registered for his first Enduro race, here in Squamish this weekend.One of the stages is called Hot Tuna. It's a super fun single black diamond trails with some berms and jumps. Jack and I discussed riding technique, line choices and more so he can be confident and do his best this weekend.Check out the trail here: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/hot-tuna/Watch last year's video focused on braking and body position:Video and photos by Alexandre Chapellier