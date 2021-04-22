Video: Remy Metailler Rides Classic North Shore Stunts

Apr 22, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  


Bowen Island has been on my list almost ever since I landed in Canada. Recently made a trip there with local Jay Boysen! Jay has grown up there and now works on this little Island south of Squamish.

The Island has a few trails, but mostly some historical features build by the famous Dangerous Dan, one of the key builders of the North Shore! Some of it still holds, some of it does not, but there is still a lot of fun to be had.


@jayboysen @remymetailler
New video this Thursday at 8AM PST

12 Comments

  • 4 0
 Always thought Bowen Island would be perfect for mountain biking! Awesome trails and riding!
  • 10 10
 Wow, can’t believe Pinkbike and local sponsors are supporting travelling to small communities during a pandemic and travel ban... all for more clicks...

Clicks before principals.... shame...
  • 3 1
 no doubt.
  • 2 6
mbosko7 (38 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Preeeeaaachhhhhh... Like everyone else does about something that has nothing to do with you. Get the facts before you post....LBJ syndrome is becoming a real thing
  • 8 2
 Pinkbike don't care, they have been promoting these "influencer" trips up and down the sea to sky between small communities for months now. E-mailed the site editor and owners about it, no response. $ before people.
  • 6 2
 @mbosko7: Facts are that COVID is out of control in the Sea-to-Sky. Fact is that the provincial health authority has asked us to remain in our communities and not travel. Fact is that Bowen Island required travel out of their community. Fact is your opinion is irrelevant. You don't live, work or recreate where we live, work and recreate.
  • 5 3
 I mean to play devils advocate here...

Remy is a professional mountain biker who’s job is to mountain bike. So really him going to the island to shoot a video is work. No different than an electrician going to bowen island to wire up a house. It’s considered essential as it’s his source of income. Assuming he simply took the ferry over and was self sufficient with food and water, it’s likely he didn’t even come into contact with a single resident of the island.
  • 1 3
 Right?! I truly hope those trees don't get COVID. Why isn't Remy wearing a mask?!
  • 3 0
 @mbosko7: uhhh as we LIVE in BC, it most certainly is our business.
  • 1 3
 Shut up bro. Enough with the COVID crap. Stay home if you are scared/concerned @dirtpreacher
  • 1 3
 Wow. Emailed the editor.
@salvia420:
  • 2 0
 I wonder why Super T never hit the drop?

Post a Comment



