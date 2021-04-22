Video: Remy Metailler Rides Classic North Shore Stunts

Bowen Island has been on my list almost ever since I landed in Canada. Recently made a trip there with local Jay Boysen! Jay has grown up there and now works on this little Island south of Squamish.
The Island has a few trails, but mostly some historical features build by the famous Dangerous Dan, one of the key builders of the North Shore! Some of it still holds, some of it does not, but there is still a lot of fun to be had.
@jayboysen @remymetailler
12 Comments
Clicks before principals.... shame...
Remy is a professional mountain biker who’s job is to mountain bike. So really him going to the island to shoot a video is work. No different than an electrician going to bowen island to wire up a house. It’s considered essential as it’s his source of income. Assuming he simply took the ferry over and was self sufficient with food and water, it’s likely he didn’t even come into contact with a single resident of the island.
? You sir are pathetic @salvia420:
