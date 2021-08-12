Video: Remy Metailler Hits Whistler's Dark Crystal with Olympic Ski Cross Medallist Brittany Phelan

Dark Crystal is one of the most popular trails in Whistler for a few years. Located on Blackcomb it's a steep pedal but a great downhill.
Brittany Phelan raced this trail on the EWS in 2018 and finishes 8th! A year and a bit later she grabs a Silver Medal at the 2018 Olympics of Ski Cross. It's one of her favourite lap and it was awesome to chase her down it.
Check out the Trail on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/dark-crystal-49978/
Thank you to the trail builders and trail association.
0 Comments
Post a Comment