Video: Remy Metailler Hits Whistler's Dark Crystal with Olympic Ski Cross Medallist Brittany Phelan

Aug 12, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  

Dark Crystal is one of the most popular trails in Whistler for a few years. Located on Blackcomb it's a steep pedal but a great downhill.

Brittany Phelan raced this trail on the EWS in 2018 and finishes 8th! A year and a bit later she grabs a Silver Medal at the 2018 Olympics of Ski Cross. It's one of her favourite lap and it was awesome to chase her down it.

Check out the Trail on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/dark-crystal-49978/

Thank you to the trail builders and trail association.

New video on the channel

Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler Brittany Phelan


