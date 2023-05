Video: Rémy Métailler Joins Reece Wallace to Ride his Backyard & Local Trails

Last week I went on a short trip to Vancouver Island. Even though it is so close to the Sea to Sky, I have not ridden much over there in the past ten years.I met up with Freerider Reece Wallace who showed me his dream yard and then head out straight from his property to his favourite trail around: Meat Draw. A mix of rock slabs, loose turns, technical bits and fast sections.Watch another video from Nanaimo: Uterbraten, Sexy Flanders and Max Power:Next week's video will be at the new Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford.Follow @reece_wallace and @remymetailler