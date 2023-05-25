Video: Rémy Métailler Joins Reece Wallace to Ride his Backyard & Local Trails

Last week I went on a short trip to Vancouver Island. Even though it is so close to the Sea to Sky, I have not ridden much over there in the past ten years.
I met up with Freerider Reece Wallace who showed me his dream yard and then head out straight from his property to his favourite trail around: Meat Draw. A mix of rock slabs, loose turns, technical bits and fast sections.
Watch another video from Nanaimo: Uterbraten, Sexy Flanders and Max Power:
Next week's video will be at the new Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford.
