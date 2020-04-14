Video: Remy Metailler Nose Manuals Down Squamish's Longest Slab

Apr 14, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

Some of you know In N Out Burger for their food in the United States, and some others know In N Out Burger for that iconic slab in the middle of Squamish.

In today's video, I'm going to show you how to nose manual down it, and also learn my technique to nose manual. This is supposed to be Squamish's most famous and longest slab, and it's an ideal place to nose manual. If you are not familiar with this skill, slowly work your way up here by practicing more safely on your driveway.

Later on, doing it on a slab or a steep road might be the trick for you!

Please take it easy during the Covid 19. This video is made to teach you something and entertain you, not to make you go out and take a risk during a difficult time. This video was filmed by my girlfriend (who I live with, wish her luck). Respect social distancing.


Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or on YouTube


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 nose manual on the front of a rock rule number one: use a Full Face helmet !!! (unless you're Remy)
  • 2 0
 Really? Because falling on your face is only one point of a long list of your worries as you start tumbling down the hill like a ragdoll with forst stop at the bottom of the slab - in this case 100m below. How about become really good at stoppies in general, like making really long ones down a steeper street or better: a steep grassfield. Then worry about protection for riding a thing like Remy does. How does that sound? You safety first kind of people must be eating it real hard, real often, judging by your self preservation strategies. Maybe you should spend more time practicing than worrying what to wear?
  • 1 0
 I’m probably not going to do this
  • 1 0
 Reminds me of Kerr's

