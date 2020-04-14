Video: Remy Metailler Nose Manuals Down Squamish's Longest Slab

Some of you know In N Out Burger for their food in the United States, and some others know In N Out Burger for that iconic slab in the middle of Squamish.
In today's video, I'm going to show you how to nose manual down it, and also learn my technique to nose manual. This is supposed to be Squamish's most famous and longest slab, and it's an ideal place to nose manual. If you are not familiar with this skill, slowly work your way up here by practicing more safely on your driveway.
Later on, doing it on a slab or a steep road might be the trick for you!Please take it easy during the Covid 19. This video is made to teach you something and entertain you, not to make you go out and take a risk during a difficult time. This video was filmed by my girlfriend (who I live with, wish her luck). Respect social distancing.
Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or on YouTube
