Video: Remy Metailler on How he Approaches Guinea Pigging a Big Drop

There is that big drop that a friend built and he asked me to guinea pig it...
Definitely a bit of adrenaline doing something like that. I had not been on my downhill bike since September or October. You can have a lot of experience doing similar features there is always a bit of unknown when doing it for the first time, and when no one else has jumped it easier. Many questions come to my mind while preparing to drop: Is the landing too short? Too flat? Do I have enough speed? Can I slow down enough before the end of the run out? What if I bounce? Should I slow down even more my rebound? Is my fork stiff enough?
In this video Chris Ricci and I converse about the process while attempting this big drop.
Photos: @tylermatthewphotography
Video: @influxproductions
A lot of people give a lot of bravado saying "Just send it!" but I find a more calculated approach works and I've even gone to the extent of just riding down from the top of the landing just to get an idea of what's going to happen.
I love the feeling of sending something and nailing it after pondering over it and getting worked up!
Thinks "Just another shredit video"
Watches said video
Watches again the impossible runout between the trees
Head explodes
Balls of steel????????
