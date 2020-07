Video: Remy Metailler on How he Approaches Guinea Pigging a Big Drop

There is that big drop that a friend built and he asked me to guinea pig it...Definitely a bit of adrenaline doing something like that. I had not been on my downhill bike since September or October. You can have a lot of experience doing similar features there is always a bit of unknown when doing it for the first time, and when no one else has jumped it easier. Many questions come to my mind while preparing to drop: Is the landing too short? Too flat? Do I have enough speed? Can I slow down enough before the end of the run out? What if I bounce? Should I slow down even more my rebound? Is my fork stiff enough?In this video Chris Ricci and I converse about the process while attempting this big drop.Subscribe: http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler Photos: @tylermatthewphotographyVideo: @influxproductions