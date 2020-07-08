Video: Remy Metailler on How he Approaches Guinea Pigging a Big Drop

Jul 8, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

There is that big drop that a friend built and he asked me to guinea pig it...

Definitely a bit of adrenaline doing something like that. I had not been on my downhill bike since September or October. You can have a lot of experience doing similar features there is always a bit of unknown when doing it for the first time, and when no one else has jumped it easier. Many questions come to my mind while preparing to drop: Is the landing too short? Too flat? Do I have enough speed? Can I slow down enough before the end of the run out? What if I bounce? Should I slow down even more my rebound? Is my fork stiff enough?

In this video Chris Ricci and I converse about the process while attempting this big drop.

Subscribe: http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler

Photos: @tylermatthewphotography
Video: @influxproductions
Guinea pigging a big drop. Photo by tylermatthewphotography

Guinea pigging a big drop. Photo by tylermatthewphotography

Photo by Tylermatthewphotography

Photo by Tylermatthewphotography


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
First Ride: RockShox's New Zeb Fork
78673 views
The Frace F160 is Milled From a 70kg Slab of Aluminum
75721 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
59656 views
Shimano Brings Back the SPD Sandal for Its 25th Anniversary
56871 views
Now Closed: Put Your EWS Racing Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia
42347 views
The Best Tech From Italian EWS Rounds
38898 views
Tech Briefing: Oil Slick Pedals, Flat Pedals Shoes, A Dozen New Bikes, & More - July 2020
37967 views
Tech Randoms: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session
36653 views

23 Comments

  • 20 1
 I thought international flights we a no no, and did you see the way he skipped parts of the trail, typical French lines!
  • 1 20
flag Parabellum (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Pretty sure Remy lives in Whistler.
  • 12 0
 @Parabellum: was a joke about his airtime.
  • 8 0
 @Parabellum: *whoosh!* (also an airtime joke)
  • 15 0
 That is over 9.5 baguettes.
  • 8 0
 Very cool - that first pic after the vid is stellar. Remy is so smooth it doesn't give the right context of how crazy this is.....I showed this to my gf, "that looked easy"....yup, sure. Looking at this kind of stuff in person is so mind boggling. Lastly, trees on landings with no run out scare me, a lot.
  • 5 0
 I got that familiar feeling watching the video that I normally get when I'm building myself up to doing a feature for the first time!!
A lot of people give a lot of bravado saying "Just send it!" but I find a more calculated approach works and I've even gone to the extent of just riding down from the top of the landing just to get an idea of what's going to happen.
I love the feeling of sending something and nailing it after pondering over it and getting worked up!
  • 7 0
 My suggestion, put a frame guard on the top side of the top tube so your massive balls don’t wreck that sick frame.
  • 6 0
 Going big never goes out of style.
  • 5 0
 Damn, those trees on the bottom are sketch. Huge drop that you have to land perfectly or you are hitting a tree.
  • 4 0
 Reads article headline
Thinks "Just another shredit video"
Watches said video
Watches again the impossible runout between the trees
Head explodes
  • 4 0
 I don't know if I'm more impressed by the drop, or his bike control after landing it. That's nuts.
  • 3 0
 “I’ll give it a miss today, don’t think I’ve got the right spring fitted”

Balls of steel????????
  • 4 1
 1. Have a sponsorship that will replace your bike if you break it.
  • 2 0
 Sick dude. Another good one from Rémy
  • 1 0
 @remymetailler: Good to see you back on the big bike.
  • 1 0
 What rack is that at the end?
  • 1 1
 That looks like a butter landing for that sized drop!
  • 1 0
 Deaks could roll it !
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012005
Mobile Version of Website