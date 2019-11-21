Video: Remy Metailler POV Clips on Untouched Freeride Lines in Utah

Nov 21, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  

I rode some completely untouched freeride lines in Utah. This was the most crazy location I have ever been. Far from everything, with barely anyone there. No digging allowed, just your tires straight to the dirt.

Dealing with the wind was hard, but also having no experience on that kind of dirt was a challenge! Will be back next year to carve some more turns!

To watch the edit we made out of that day, check out this:


Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or on Youtube.

Utah is rad.

Utah trip 2019 Photo by Braydonbphotography and Kaylordastrup
Utah trip 2019 Photo by Braydonbphotography and Kaylordastrup

Utah trip 2019 Photo by Braydonbphotography and Kaylordastrup


