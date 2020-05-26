Video: Remy Metailler Previews Squamish's New Take Out the Donut Trail

May 26, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

James Ivory had to shut down his business due to Covid19, so he used his time to build a trail for us to enjoy!

Ride BC is James's company. He will guide you and coach you in Squamish and around once the situation allows it. The times are tough for so many businesses around. Help James out by checking his website and treat yourself with some awesome tips and guiding! www.ridebc.ca

Follow James on Instagram: @ridebc_squamish

You can find the trails we rode on Trailforks:



Check out our previous Trail Preview down Pamplemousse.

Subscribe to Remy's channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler

New Trail Preview


Regions in Article
Squamish

Trails in Article
Take Out the Donut

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler


7 Comments

  • 7 0
 James is the man. Have had him guide me in Squamish 4 times now and as soon as the border opens up I will be back for another! Highly recommend his company!!!
  • 1 0
 Thanks Dallin! Stoked to have you back up here!
  • 5 0
 well now we need to see levy ride the donut down it.
  • 1 0
 he probably already snapped the donut in half!
  • 1 0
 Came together really well thanks Remy! And thanks PB for posting it up! Viewers, hope you enjoyed watching the trail Smile Come check it out some time and get in touch with Ride BC for local guiding and coaching in Squamish!
www.ridebc.ca
  • 3 0
 Grim.
  • 1 0
 I see donut in the title, I click.

