Video: Remy Metailler Previews Squamish's New Take Out the Donut Trail

James Ivory had to shut down his business due to Covid19, so he used his time to build a trail for us to enjoy!
Ride BC is James's company. He will guide you and coach you in Squamish and around once the situation allows it. The times are tough for so many businesses around. Help James out by checking his website and treat yourself with some awesome tips and guiding! www.ridebc.ca
Follow James on Instagram: @ridebc_squamish
You can find the trails we rode on Trailforks:
Check out our previous Trail Preview down Pamplemousse
.
Subscribe to Remy's channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler
7 Comments
www.ridebc.ca
Post a Comment