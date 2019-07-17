Video: Remy Metailler Rides Are Bike Park's Rockiest Trail

This is probably the rockiest downhill track I have ever ridden in a bike park, but also one of my favourite "natural trail" I have ever ridden. My friend Oscar Harstrom leads me down Hälljrad in the Are Bike Park. That was my first time down this trail. Not the easiest to ride blind as some section can be confusing. It can take you a few laps to get used to it! Åre Bike Park mountain biking trails
