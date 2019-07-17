Video: Remy Metailler Rides Are Bike Park's Rockiest Trail

Jul 17, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  


This is probably the rockiest downhill track I have ever ridden in a bike park, but also one of my favourite "natural trail" I have ever ridden. My friend Oscar Harstrom leads me down Hälljrad in the Are Bike Park. That was my first time down this trail. Not the easiest to ride blind as some section can be confusing. It can take you a few laps to get used to it!


Åre Bike Park mountain biking trails


What trail should I ride next?

Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or Youtube

Subscribe on YouTube
Follow @remymetailler and @oscarharnstrom

Regions in Article
Åre Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
Video: Yet Another Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton
221769 views
Final Results: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
111471 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
65361 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
64974 views
Freeride's Alive - Riding the 2020 Yeti SB165
63833 views
Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
60464 views
Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
59731 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Midpoint
47445 views

4 Comments

  • + 3
 Love this kind of content; solid riding, unique and interesting trails, skillful moves, stunning scenery, no BS - neat.
  • + 4
 Could you please change the A in Are to Å, thanks.
  • + 1
 Or Not Capitalize Every First Letter In Headlines
  • + 1
 I got the feeling it was quite windy, don`t know for sure

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022692
Mobile Version of Website