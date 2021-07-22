Video: Remy Metailler Rides Classic Trails in Kimberley, BC

Following the three days we spent in Fernie, BC to ride the Bike Park and around, we then made our way to Kicking Horse Mountain and stopped in Kimberley on the way.
I had never been to Kimberley but knew my friend Quentin who moved there a few years ago. Him and his buddy Dave showed me one of their favourite trails Atlas Shrugged.
Find these trails on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/atlas-shrugged/https://www.trailforks.com/trails/white-lightning-91375/https://www.trailforks.com/trails/pinch-and-roll-matt-s/
Thanks to the locals for the trail work and good times!
Check out the KimberleyTrail Association: http://www.kimberleytrails.org/
3 Comments
Post a Comment