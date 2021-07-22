Video: Remy Metailler Rides Classic Trails in Kimberley, BC

Jul 22, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  


Following the three days we spent in Fernie, BC to ride the Bike Park and around, we then made our way to Kicking Horse Mountain and stopped in Kimberley on the way.

I had never been to Kimberley but knew my friend Quentin who moved there a few years ago. Him and his buddy Dave showed me one of their favourite trails Atlas Shrugged.

Find these trails on Trailforks:

https://www.trailforks.com/trails/atlas-shrugged/

https://www.trailforks.com/trails/white-lightning-91375/

https://www.trailforks.com/trails/pinch-and-roll-matt-s/

Thanks to the locals for the trail work and good times!

Check out the KimberleyTrail Association: http://www.kimberleytrails.org/

New video on the channel

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Man it was so much fun to have you! Thanks for taking the time to swing by, and checkout our local trails. If anyone come to visit, reach out and we will show you around, there is some pure gem here and we keep making more Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Here, again !?
  • 1 0
 Someone is loving their DH bike. Wish I had one though...

