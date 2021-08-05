Video: Remy Metailler Rides Exposed Alpine Trails at Kicking Horse

From the top of the resort in Kicking Horse, and after a 30min hike a bike starts an epic descent all the way down to the town in the valley. From a difficult double black trail to a super fun black and then a very fast blue trail with incredible 360 views we were not disappointed, that's for sure.
