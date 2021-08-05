Video: Remy Metailler Rides Exposed Alpine Trails at Kicking Horse

Aug 5, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  

From the top of the resort in Kicking Horse, and after a 30min hike a bike starts an epic descent all the way down to the town in the valley. From a difficult double black trail to a super fun black and then a very fast blue trail with incredible 360 views we were not disappointed, that's for sure.

Watch more videos of our trip on the channel: www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler

Find these trails on Trailforks:

https://www.trailforks.com/trails/lsd/
https://www.trailforks.com/trails/canyon-creek/

New video tomorrow at 8AM www.youtube.com c remymetailler

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 So lucking you got to do this epic trail before the smoke rolled in. Great Vid.. Awesome to see you outside the Whistler area doing what you do.
  • 2 1
 You again !?

