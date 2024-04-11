Video: Remy Metailler Rides Mark Matthews' Famous Jump Line

Apr 11, 2024
by Rémy Métailler  

For my last stop of my short trip on Vancouver Island, Mark Matthews decides to show me the line he built and where he won the GoPro Best Line 2020.

Some good flow and a couple of really steep kickers to make me pretty unconfident...

Watch last week's video where he shows me his favourite lap around the Comox Valley area:


Posted In:
Videos Mark Matthews Remy Metailler


Author Info:
remymetailler avatar

Member since Feb 25, 2009
188 articles
0 Comments







