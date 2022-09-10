Video: Remy Metailler Rides New Trails & Gaps at Sun Peaks

Sep 10, 2022
by Rémy Métailler  

Last month, I met up with Kyleigh Stewart, a talented Kamloops shredder to check out her local mountain and favourite trail Super Nugget.

Sun Peaks Bike Park opened this year a new chairlift with brand new mountain bike trails so I went up for a week end to check them out. Super Nugget is a crowd favourite and the builders made an amazing job to have creativity and fun.

Also watch Sophia Ervington shred some of the new blue trails:

Follow Kyleigh Stewart and I on social media @kystewart @remymetailler

Thank you Sun Peaks and Mountain Biking BC for having us.



Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 ...so Sick \m/





