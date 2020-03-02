Video: Remy Metailler Rides Rocky Trails in France with Tito Tomasi

Mar 1, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

Tito Tomasi is an adventurer! MTB, art, surf and trips everywhere, this guy has ridden more trail than anyone I can name. I met Tito years ago in France but we had never properly ridden together. He took me on a lap in his backyard, the famous Col de Vence.

You can find this trail on Trailforks:
https://www.trailforks.com/trails/puy-de-naouri-le-mur/

Follow Tito: @TitoTomasi

Subscribe on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_wCbFZHCh9amfaXXI4yq_g/featured?view_as=subscriber

New Trail Preview

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 I don't want to hate on remis videos but maybe instead of creating a post of every single video he uploads on his youtube channel, you could post something of other content creators. There are some really awesome mtb related channels on youtube that post some cool stuff and some of these go under the radar. Maybe you could make something like a "creator of the week" idk but there is a lot missed potetial. Anyway, love you pinkbike
  • 2 0
 One of my favorite trail in the area (after Bramafan may be). Good sea view for drone pictures. Did it under the snow, so fun ! (vimeo.com/255804429).
  • 1 0
 Their "fast and flowy" is my "look out, it's choppy."

