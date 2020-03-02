Video: Remy Metailler Rides Rocky Trails in France with Tito Tomasi

Tito Tomasi is an adventurer! MTB, art, surf and trips everywhere, this guy has ridden more trail than anyone I can name. I met Tito years ago in France but we had never properly ridden together. He took me on a lap in his backyard, the famous Col de Vence.
You can find this trail on Trailforks:https://www.trailforks.com/trails/puy-de-naouri-le-mur/
Follow Tito: @TitoTomasi
Subscribe on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_wCbFZHCh9amfaXXI4yq_g/featured?view_as=subscriber
3 Comments
Post a Comment