Video: Remy Metailler Rides Squamish Gnar in the Snow

Jan 30, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  

New bike, means I had to test it down my own version of the famous Gouranga trail in Squamish. This line is probably one of the most technical one in the area, and even though I rode it many times, I had never GoPro it. Obviously the day I had picked up to do that, it had snowed a little making it even trickier than usual.

I thought that would make some cool footage to announce my partnership with GoPro. Stoked to do ride some more tech gnar!

Subscribe to the channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler
Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/remymetailler

remymetailler Shot on the GoPro Max


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
77886 views
Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff
71901 views
Opinion: 7 Things All New Mountain Bikes Should Have
59147 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill Rides Skye's Super Steep Slabs
52503 views
Kingdom Unveil Two 3D Printed Titanium Prototype Bikes
44596 views
Video: Wade Simmons Challenges the Impossible Climb & Shares his Tech Climbing Tips
43300 views
WeThePeople Postpones Full Suspension BMX Project Following Social Media Backlash
39577 views
Slack Randoms: Ebike Warehouse Attacks, Bunny Hopping 33 Stories, Prairie Dogs & more
35611 views

5 Comments

  • 2 1
 Haha your brake pads sound like music. When you first started using them i thought you had added a soundtrack
  • 1 1
 This dude is inspirational. Mad props
  • 1 1
 This is fake, I mean, he’s not wearing gloves in the snow!!
  • 1 1
 The video is private
  • 1 1
 working now

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007655
Mobile Version of Website