Video: Remy Metailler Rides Squamish Gnar in the Snow

New bike, means I had to test it down my own version of the famous Gouranga trail in Squamish. This line is probably one of the most technical one in the area, and even though I rode it many times, I had never GoPro it. Obviously the day I had picked up to do that, it had snowed a little making it even trickier than usual.
I thought that would make some cool footage to announce my partnership with GoPro. Stoked to do ride some more tech gnar!
