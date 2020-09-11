Video: Remy Metailler Rides Steep & Gnarly Trails in Ucluelet, BC

Sep 11, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  


I love surfing, but I'm not sure that there is much better than surfing and riding on the same day! Ucluelet, BC has both and was lucky enough to check out the new trails!

Louis is the owner of Ukee Bikes and he has helped to dig some trails and set up the new Ucluelet MTB Association: https://uclueletmountainbikeassociation.org/

Thanks Louis for showing me around. I Will be back catching some waves and some steep trails!

The trails we rode:
Rock Steady: https://www.trailforks.com/region/ucluelet/?activitytype=1&z=15.0&lat=48.95781&lon=-125.50449
Root Chute Lower: https://www.trailforks.com/region/ucluelet/?activitytype=1&z=15.0&lat=48.95949&lon=-125.51024


@remymetailler

Top Of Ucluelet. New video tomorrow at 8AM
Top Of Ucluelet


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 So epic, can't wait to go back to the island to ride again

