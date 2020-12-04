Video: Remy Metailler Rides Steep and Loose Terrain in Sun Peaks, BC

Dec 4, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

In August I went to check out 3 Bike parks including Sun Peaks where Crankworx had a stop this year. I had heard it was fast and steep and even though the first day we only rode one flow trail with Reece Wallace it was awesome to check out the more natural trails the next day.

Honey Drop is sick natural trail. Super steep, pretty loose, I had a tone of fun down it!

The trail I rode: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/honey-drop-7145/

Thanks for watching!

See you on the trails or on Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/remymetailler @remymetailler

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Remy: My hands are cooked after 5 days of riding.
Me: My hands are cooked after 5 minutes of riding. I'll hold your beer. It may not be here when you get back.

Came for the accent. Not disappointed. #thelineiseverything
  • 1 0
 This is a great video, he's just cruising around trying out different trails. Reminds me of my rides, but maybe at four times the speed and skill. This channel and Barreli's are the best.
  • 1 0
 First part of track is super!

