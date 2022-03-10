close
Video: Remy Metailler Rides Steep Lines in Sedona

Mar 10, 2022
by Rémy Métailler  

When thinking about Sedona, the first name that popped in my mind is Nate Hills. Nate has some of the coolest videos in Sedona, and knows all the cool spots I linked up with him and he towed me down the Hard Line, first ridden by Lars Romig. We then rode Hiline, Sedona's most popular trail.

Unreal light, epic views and sketchy lines for the program of that episode! Enjoy!

You can find Hiline on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/hiline/

Follow Nate and I on Instagram: @natehills1 and @remymetailler
Additional photos by @trevorlydenphoto.

New video on the channel




 Not once did they change the angle of their saddles. Amateurs.
  • 16 3
 Clearly no BMX backgrounds...
  • 3 0
 @sngltrkmnd: all Peloton
  • 50 0
 Two absolute gods of brake control, can't imagine what that line looks like in person.
  • 20 1
 It is absolutely fucked. Watched my friends ride it last year. You are just one tiny mistake away from death.
  • 6 0
 That first gnarly line is one of few lines I've seen on video where I didn't understand at all how you are supposed to do it, or where it even goes!
  • 7 62
flag anodyne22 (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Gods of brake control skidding down Hiline like flailing newbs
  • 21 0
 cool to see nate ride, you don't actually see a lot of his riding because he's always behind the camera. very similar style to another legend we often see on follow-cam Friday. awesome stuff.
  • 25 3
 nice to have 2 NON-ufo-crystal worshiping, new agey weirdos in Sedona ;-)
  • 47 0
 sounds like you need to align your chakras....
  • 21 0
 @nsmithbmx: its tough to do when mercury is in retrograde
  • 31 0
 @adrennan: but not when there is mercury in your Gatorade
  • 4 0
 @nsmithbmx: it's "you need to get ur root chakra out of your crown chakra"
  • 4 0
 @lehott: Chakra-KOM?
  • 1 0
 @lehott: think I accidentally got some chakra in my 3rd eye
  • 20 0
 Why are my hands so sweaty?
  • 17 1
 Knees weak arms heavy ?
  • 18 1
 mom's spaghetti
  • 11 1
 He's nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready
  • 4 3
 @threesixtykickflip: to bomb drops?
  • 15 0
 Lol, the moon @0:20 while dropping into Hiline.
  • 14 0
 I think i pooped a little watching the video. Those lines are nuts. Balls of steel.
  • 13 0
 Look at all the soft and cuddly cacti everywhere!
  • 8 0
 The White Line is child's play compared to this thing -- more or a perspective trick than anything. This line I walked away from with a resounding "Not worth it" in my head. Even if I wasn't out there solo I wouldn't ride it.
  • 11 0
 Funny that Remi kept saying first try!
But get it wrong & you dont get a second try?
  • 10 0
 Holy shit. Nate is riding in Adidas Sambas. That is the flexiest shoe. Crazy.
  • 7 0
 they make velo sambas now, with a clip in the sole. I'd guess those are stiffer soles?
  • 2 0
 @Mrtonyd: OMG. I would assume so. Sambas are my favorite shoe. Might have to look into that.
  • 2 0
 The velosambas are pretty cool. My wife got me some, but she had to find them on ebay.
  • 5 0
 @FuriousGeorge: They have a full foot shank and reinforced insole, not sure if they'd be as stiff as a MTB specific shoe since they seem to be more geared towards commuting but if Nate rides this in them I'm sure they shred.
  • 2 0
 @rowdyhonzo: Nate could probably shred in moldy flip flops.
  • 7 0
 So very much appreciate how they are simultaneously methodical, precise and so fluid. It is a pleasure to watch these two work.
  • 9 0
 Dude Nate hills is 45, absolute legend
  • 7 0
 Nice to see Nate out in front for a change. Been watching him "Follow" since he was on the 4.5
  • 6 0
 Nate Hills and Remi NICE!
  • 6 0
 These guys are legends! So damned cool.
  • 6 0
 Why there is a guy with a naked butt (0:19)? Quick dump by a tree?
  • 8 0
 many proctologists do trail calls now due to covid risk with office visits
  • 2 0
 Was about to comment with the same thing haha
  • 3 0
 It's called 'mooning'. Ratboy used to try and do it every time Claudio was doing a DH track preview.
  • 1 0
 They knew Rémy and Nate were coming… before they drop in (if you watch the whole video) that last section of HiLine Nate pauses to point out the optional line and then says “hey those are your friends”. Then they ride by and get mooned (as thingswelike already pointed out). A bit later Rémy mentions that was “the Propain guys” – Propain is his frame sponsor.
  • 6 0
 Finally a nice flow trail
  • 6 0
 pucker-factor 10
  • 3 2
 i'm disappointed that they didn't stop to interview the ladies they met in the first minute to get their perspective on the trail and Sedona in general.
  • 4 14
flag mknott9 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Would’ve made the video watchable, god these follow cam videos are boring…
  • 1 0
 I admire and hate them both for clearing everything I had to walk down. That chute is WAY steeper and looser than it looks on the video. They rolled it. Of course.
  • 1 0
 Nate needs to ride with Jackson,"so playfull",with Remi on GoPro and commentary.
  • 2 0
 That picture of Remy is gorgeous.
  • 1 0
 Really cool to see the approach. Been wondering how the heck they got up there, or got back after riding it.
  • 2 0
 Note to self, don't ever go riding with these guys!
  • 1 0
 While not literally true it feels like all of Remy's vid titles have the same three words in them. Rides Steep Lines
  • 1 0
 nice scene at minute 27:13 ....
  • 1 0
 What an awesome video! Breathtaking views and gnarly lines! Thanks!
  • 2 0
 That made my day.
  • 1 0
 "Remy rides steep lines". THATS PLEONASM, RIGHT THERE!
  • 2 1
 stoked that my suggestion to ride with nate hills and the boys worked out!
  • 2 2
 I think one of those girls in beginning was pretty thirsty for some Remy lol
  • 1 0
 That was amazing!!
  • 1 0
 Onto the Cactuus!
  • 1 0
 Sick!
  • 1 0
 Highway to Hell! 3
