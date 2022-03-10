Video: Remy Metailler Rides Steep Lines in Sedona

When thinking about Sedona, the first name that popped in my mind is Nate Hills. Nate has some of the coolest videos in Sedona, and knows all the cool spots I linked up with him and he towed me down the Hard Line, first ridden by Lars Romig. We then rode Hiline, Sedona's most popular trail.
Unreal light, epic views and sketchy lines for the program of that episode! Enjoy!
You can find Hiline on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/hiline/
Follow Nate and I on Instagram: @natehills1 and @remymetailler
Additional photos by @trevorlydenphoto.
But get it wrong & you dont get a second try?
