When in Sun Peaks last month shooting an upcoming project, I met Wren. His dad asked him if he could follow me down a lap and I was so impressed by his riding, I asked him if I could follow him. We ended up doing 6 or 7 laps together and that was really inspiring to see such speed and skills at this age!Here is another video I have done with Wren on Bermalade!Find these trails on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/region/sun-peaks-bike-park/