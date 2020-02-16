Video: Remy Metailler Rides Switchbacks Under a Medieval Village In France

You might not think it is, but no trails so far make me struggle as much as this one...
To lead me done this very long lap, Greg Germain (@1001sentiers). Greg is a local Mountain Bike Guide, photographer, race organizer and has a very active website with all the bike news from the South East of France. More information is available here
.
This is where I grew up. I used to enjoy these trails, I was better at it than I am now. I have not practiced enough, and I need to adapt my riding to the terrain more.
Find more about these trails on here: Speciale 3Chemin du Paradis
Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or on Youtube.
SUSCRIBE : http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler
FOLLOW : @remymetailler
• http://www.facebook.com/remymetailler
• http://www.instagram.com/remymetailler
• http://www.twitter.com/remymetailler
1 Comment
Post a Comment