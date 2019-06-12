VIDEOS

Video: Remy Metailler Rides the Whistler Mountain Bike Park's New Dirt Merchant

Jun 12, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  


The new Dirt Merchant in the Whistler Bike Park is insane! Same flow start, but the last two thirds of the trail are brand new.

For this video, no one better to follow than Big Pete (Peter Matthews), one of the men behind this project.

Get your bike ready, the new Dirt Merchant will open this coming weekend. You all have been waiting for a while, but it’s now happening. Longer, bigger, better.

2 large drops, a massive hip, more step-ups, some step-downs, some unreal berms... That’s the only thing the Whistler Bike Park was missing. The flow is unreal.




Watch out, it is now a designated Pro Line! Do not ride the trail if it says “closed”. For your safety and because you will lose your pass.

MENTIONS: @remymetailler / @WhistlerMountainBikePark


9 Comments

  • + 4
 Man Pete is smooooth
  • + 2
 Smoothest that sucker will ever be. Looks rad!
  • + 1
 Interesting seeing Remy's tendency to take the racing lines compared to Pete's party lines
  • + 1
 Is that Pete or Johnny Cash in all black?
  • + 1
 "can't see shit... so good"
  • + 1
 I never knew Ron Swanson could ride bikes that well...
  • + 1
 I want 2 ride that trail so much
  • - 3
 who cares
  • + 1
 Apparently you since you bothered to comment

