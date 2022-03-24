close
Video: Remy Metailler Rides White Line in Sedona

Mar 24, 2022
by Rémy Métailler  

For the last day of the trip in Sedona, I teamed up with Propain Bikes rider, Ryan Rodriguez to check out the world-famous White Line.

This Proline is considered as one of the riskiest trails in the world. It is not actually that technical but the exposure makes it a no fall zone!

After pedalling on Little Horse, and warming up on a side line, we inspected the White Line and then trained down it. It is such a cinematic trail, perfect to entertain the Jeep tours down there. Please only ride it if you absolutely want to, feel like you could not make a mistake down it. We finished the lap by checking out some alternative lines as well as Broken Arrow, High on the Hogs, Hog Heaven and Pig Tail.

Find these trails on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/white-line-51935/

Don't miss the two other videos of this trip, Hiline and Hangover:



Follow Ryan and I on social media @ryanmrodriguez and @remymetailler and make sure to subscribe to the channel for more: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_wCbFZHCh9amfaXXI4yq_g

Additional photo by @trevorlydenphoto




New video at 8AM this Thursday



Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler


6 Comments

  • 8 0
 I've crushed a few white lines in my day. Nobody cared about when I did it though....
  • 4 1
 What everest is to climbers, whiteline is becoming to mtb riders. A purely egotistical ride so you can get more views on your YouTube videos. Its honestly so unimpressive to watch every time, we get it...its close to a cliff.
  • 3 0
 The white line is actually 10% of the video. Thought you may enjoy the bonus lines and the rest of the trail. Still not the K2 of Mountain Biking, but a solid Mont Blanc. Cheers,
  • 1 1
 White line is no joke as the pros like to make it seem..they all down play the severity of the line..if you don't make that left turn your done for good..
  • 2 3
 It is a joke, dude. You would have to suffer catastrophic brake failure to not make that left turn, and even after the left turn there's some run out where you could easily ditch your bike. The White Line has become an embarrassing spectacle for riders, where anyone who has ridden it knows it isn't a big deal, and yet it's the epitome of hype beast for youtubers.

80% of slab rolls in Squamish are more consequential.
  • 1 0
 This Sugarhill Gang tune is the perfect song for this segment!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bCdrDhUjPo

Post a Comment



