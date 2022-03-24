Video: Remy Metailler Rides White Line in Sedona

For the last day of the trip in Sedona, I teamed up with Propain Bikes rider, Ryan Rodriguez to check out the world-famous White Line.
This Proline is considered as one of the riskiest trails in the world. It is not actually that technical but the exposure makes it a no fall zone!
After pedalling on Little Horse, and warming up on a side line, we inspected the White Line and then trained down it. It is such a cinematic trail, perfect to entertain the Jeep tours down there. Please only ride it if you absolutely want to, feel like you could not make a mistake down it. We finished the lap by checking out some alternative lines as well as Broken Arrow, High on the Hogs, Hog Heaven and Pig Tail.
