Video: Remy Metailler Rides With 14-Year-Old Valentina Roa Sanchez in Colombia

Jan 31, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

Valentina Roa Sanchez is incredibly talented and together we ride Bosque Popular in Manizales, Colombia. Any purchase on Jenson USA through this link will help me make better content: http://bit.ly/39xojyn

Bosque Popular is in the middle of Manizales. It is a great park with plenty of activities to do and a couple of short but super fun MTB trails!

To support Valentina, follow her on Instagram: @valentina_roa_sanchez

Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or on Youtube

Photos by Dario Alexander Siza

2 Comments

 super patient guy. Love your work Remi. Would love to ride with ya one day, you've taught me many things
 Shouts to Manizales, the send-iest city in Colombia and a truly wonderful place.

