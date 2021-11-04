Video: Remy Metailler Sends Big Jumps at Harper Mountain

Nov 4, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  

On a recent trip to Kamloops, to escape the rain of Squamish and ride some jumps, we stopped by the Bike Ranch but also went to Harper Mountain.

Located on the Traditional Territory of Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, Harper Mountain has some of the best trails I have ridden. It also features some pretty big doubles for a sanctioned trail! What a place! The dirt and the flow was awesome and we look forward to heading back up there.

Find out the trails on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/region/harper-mountain/?activitytype=1&z=11.8&lat=50.72565&lon=-120.15019

Rider: @the_frenchliner and @remymetailler
New video on Youtube www.youtube.com c remymetailler


4 Comments

 "How is this MTB trail even legal?! One of the Best Trail I have ridden"

At least on YouTube videos Canadian Trails in this regard seem like those documentaries about mountainous regions in china where the children have to cross a rope bridge to get to school every day that would even give Indiana Jones pause.
 Absolutely love these Remy. Hugely entertaining and great resources for trails to ride. Keep it up!
 What an honour it would be to build a trail and Remy say "it's so fun here". I mean, that's what it's all about. That's bad A$$
 Harper Mt is sooo good! makes want to be back there right now!

