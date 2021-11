Video: Remy Metailler Sends Big Jumps at Harper Mountain

On a recent trip to Kamloops, to escape the rain of Squamish and ride some jumps, we stopped by the Bike Ranch but also went to Harper Mountain.Located on the Traditional Territory of Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, Harper Mountain has some of the best trails I have ridden. It also features some pretty big doubles for a sanctioned trail! What a place! The dirt and the flow was awesome and we look forward to heading back up there.Find out the trails on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/region/harper-mountain/?activitytype=1&z=11.8&lat=50.72565&lon=-120.15019 Rider: @the_frenchliner and @remymetailler