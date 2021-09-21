Video: Remy Metailler Shares Footage from Crash That Broke His Scapula

Not my worst injury but the most painful one probably. Really a bummer as I was feeling really good on the bike and had plenty of projects for the start of the fall. I'll be missing a couple trips in BC, the Proving Ground event and some more local plans I had. Good news is that I already feel better and should not be off the bike too long. Also I had been filming a lot before the crash so you should still have plenty of content to enjoy until I'm riding again. — Remy Metailler