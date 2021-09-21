Video: Remy Metailler Shares Footage from Crash That Broke His Scapula

A couple of weeks ago, Remy Metailler was cruising a blue trail in the Whistler Bike Park when he made a small mistake, slid into a rock and ended up breaking his scapula.
|Not my worst injury but the most painful one probably. Really a bummer as I was feeling really good on the bike and had plenty of projects for the start of the fall. I'll be missing a couple trips in BC, the Proving Ground event and some more local plans I had. Good news is that I already feel better and should not be off the bike too long. Also I had been filming a lot before the crash so you should still have plenty of content to enjoy until I'm riding again.—Remy Metailler
We're glad to see Remy is healing up well and look forward to see him back on the bike.
It's your shoulder blade. A relatively flat triangular bone of decent surface area.
Along with your collarbone (clavicle) it connects your humerus (arm) to your rib cage and it kinda floats around, suspended mostly by ligaments and muscle outside your ribcage. Typical treatment is non-surgical immobilization.
The upside is that there is no surgery required... that is unfortunately also the downside.
Anyone know if Remy was wearing any sort of back/spine protector? Or if that sort of device would even help? I know some have a bit wider shape at the top to help with that, but maybe not enough for this purpose?
