Video: Remy Metailler Shares Footage from Crash That Broke His Scapula

Sep 21, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


A couple of weeks ago, Remy Metailler was cruising a blue trail in the Whistler Bike Park when he made a small mistake, slid into a rock and ended up breaking his scapula.

bigquotesNot my worst injury but the most painful one probably. Really a bummer as I was feeling really good on the bike and had plenty of projects for the start of the fall. I'll be missing a couple trips in BC, the Proving Ground event and some more local plans I had. Good news is that I already feel better and should not be off the bike too long. Also I had been filming a lot before the crash so you should still have plenty of content to enjoy until I'm riding again.Remy Metailler

We're glad to see Remy is healing up well and look forward to see him back on the bike.

Posted In:
Videos Injuries Remy Metailler


7 Comments

  • 3 0
 Broke mine last summer. Seems to be a break that basically only happens to mountain bikers and dirt bikers. It was def one of the most painful things I’ve experienced, my doc literally looked at the x-ray in front of me and said “wow, never seen that bone break that badly.” Knew i was in for a fun time and they basically can’t do surgery on scapulas so all you can do is wait for it to heal. Wouldn’t wish it upon my worst enemy.
  • 2 0
 Looks like you are on your way to a speedy recovery already. That's great. Can't wait to see you in action again dude. Your videos are really inspiring. When I type "absolute control" on google, your face pops up on the results. Take care dude.
  • 2 0
 If you're like me (not in the medical fields and never have broken a bone) you're probably wondering: what's the scapula again? No, it's not a kitchen utensil.

It's your shoulder blade. A relatively flat triangular bone of decent surface area.

Along with your collarbone (clavicle) it connects your humerus (arm) to your rib cage and it kinda floats around, suspended mostly by ligaments and muscle outside your ribcage. Typical treatment is non-surgical immobilization.
  • 1 0
 Ouch. At speed, things can go bad fast :/.

The upside is that there is no surgery required... that is unfortunately also the downside.

Anyone know if Remy was wearing any sort of back/spine protector? Or if that sort of device would even help? I know some have a bit wider shape at the top to help with that, but maybe not enough for this purpose?
  • 3 0
 broke my scapula this summer Remy, was back on the bike after about 5 weeks. Heal up!
  • 2 0
 Broke my scapula earlier this year, along with shoulder dislocation. Can confirm it’s a very painful break.
  • 1 0
 Sending positive vibes to one of my favorite riders!

