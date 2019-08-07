Video: Remy Metailler Shows 5.5 Lines Down 'The Island' on Entrails

Aug 7, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  

Entrails is one of the most popular mountain bike trails in Squamish and offers different features that can be a bit confusing. It’s a black trail but some of the features can be considered as double black.

There are many lines for each section and it can be tricky to know what is the best approach. In this video I will show you different options for the feature called “The Island” and explain the key points of each one. This trail is one of my favorites in Squamish, and leads to other great trails in the Alice Lake area. Follow the link for more information on the trail.

https://www.trailforks.com/trails/entrails-929/

If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Squamish Off Road Cycling Association: https://sorca.ca

Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!

What trail should I ride next?

5.5 lines down the Highland of Entrails


Regions in Article
Squamish

Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
103507 views
Results: Qualifying - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
82088 views
First Ride: 2020 Specialized Epic HT - The World's Lightest Production Hardtail
61949 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
57473 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5
53934 views
The British Racing Green Project - Gustav Gullholm's Incredible Custom Scott Gambler & Spark
45463 views
Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run - Updated 7/31
43665 views
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019
43232 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013998
Mobile Version of Website