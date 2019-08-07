Video: Remy Metailler Shows 5.5 Lines Down 'The Island' on Entrails

Entrails is one of the most popular mountain bike trails in Squamish and offers different features that can be a bit confusing. It’s a black trail but some of the features can be considered as double black.
There are many lines for each section and it can be tricky to know what is the best approach. In this video I will show you different options for the feature called “The Island” and explain the key points of each one. This trail is one of my favorites in Squamish, and leads to other great trails in the Alice Lake area. Follow the link for more information on the trail. https://www.trailforks.com/trails/entrails-929/
If you enjoyed this trail and want to ride it, I advise you to join the Squamish Off Road Cycling Association: https://sorca.ca
Thanks a lot to the trail builders for the work!
What trail should I ride next?
