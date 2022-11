During my trip to Europe I spend a few days in Thun, where the Thunersee Bike Park is. I did quite a few laps of Goldiwheel Trail, a blue flowy jump trail. David Kholi lead me down the trail while Sam Pilgrim ride it behind me for the first time. Good times!Check out the trail on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/goldiwheel-trail/ Follow David, Sam and I: @david_kohli @sampilgrim