Video: Remy Metailler Shreds his New Downhill Bike in the Whistler Bike Park

Jun 28, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  

Trail bikes are fun but Downhill bikes are... better? Maybe! At least during Bike Park season.

Enjoy a couple of classic in the Whistler Bike Park. Always fun to ride these laps, especially on a new bike.

Testing the Rage

Testing the Rage


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
94759 views
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
79638 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
77036 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
68907 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
60737 views
Video: Spectator Causes Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
56261 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
46308 views
Bike Check: Keegan Wright's High Pivot Devinci Prototype
41594 views

6 Comments

  • 9 0
 I appreciate the amount of content Remy has been putting out and he does a great job with it. I do wish to see more non-gopro content. I understand it's a lot easier to bust out a lot more content in the gopro format but remember his early edits? those are why he got famous. Let's see more of that!
  • 2 0
 He's sponsored by GoPro now isn't he?
  • 2 0
 @whitebirdfeathers: I am not saying ax the gopro stuff. Just would love to see more than his arms and hands. You lose so much perspective in pure gopro edits. Hell, I don't care if his buddy holds the gopro to film if that satisfies the sponsor deal.
  • 1 0
 He rides faster than the framerate !!!!!

Is there a Hypersonic Boom for exceeding the framerate too ??

Man, that is fast.
  • 1 0
 Braking bumps galore, looks dry as hell too.
  • 1 2
 yawn

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008529
Mobile Version of Website