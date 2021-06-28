Pinkbike.com
Video: Remy Metailler Shreds his New Downhill Bike in the Whistler Bike Park
Jun 28, 2021
by
Rémy Métailler
Trail bikes are fun but Downhill bikes are... better? Maybe! At least during Bike Park season.
Enjoy a couple of classic in the Whistler Bike Park. Always fun to ride these laps, especially on a new bike.
6 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
adrennan
(37 mins ago)
I appreciate the amount of content Remy has been putting out and he does a great job with it. I do wish to see more non-gopro content. I understand it's a lot easier to bust out a lot more content in the gopro format but remember his early edits? those are why he got famous. Let's see more of that!
[Reply]
2
0
whitebirdfeathers
(31 mins ago)
He's sponsored by GoPro now isn't he?
[Reply]
2
0
adrennan
(20 mins ago)
@whitebirdfeathers
: I am not saying ax the gopro stuff. Just would love to see more than his arms and hands. You lose so much perspective in pure gopro edits. Hell, I don't care if his buddy holds the gopro to film if that satisfies the sponsor deal.
[Reply]
1
0
OldschoolOlaf
(6 mins ago)
He rides faster than the framerate !!!!!
Is there a Hypersonic Boom for exceeding the framerate too ??
Man, that is fast.
[Reply]
1
0
Bushmaster123
(3 mins ago)
Braking bumps galore, looks dry as hell too.
[Reply]
1
2
mangochaos
(17 mins ago)
yawn
[Reply]
