Video: Remy Metailler Shreds Pemberton Trails with Chris Kovarik

What to do the day after the rain? Riding Pemberton is probably a good answer. For today's video World Cup legend Chris Kovarik leads me down the new Old Bob, then Bob Gnarly and Hawaii.
Thank you to PORCA, and the volunteers for the trail maintenance. Check out PORCA's website here: https://www.porcabikes.com/
Find these trails on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/region/pemberton/
