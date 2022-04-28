Video: Remy Metailler Shreds Pemberton Trails with Chris Kovarik

Apr 28, 2022
by Rémy Métailler  

What to do the day after the rain? Riding Pemberton is probably a good answer. For today's video World Cup legend Chris Kovarik leads me down the new Old Bob, then Bob Gnarly and Hawaii.

Thank you to PORCA, and the volunteers for the trail maintenance. Check out PORCA's website here: https://www.porcabikes.com/

Find these trails on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/region/pemberton/

Follow @chris_kovarik and @remymetailler on social media and subscribe to the channel for more videos.





