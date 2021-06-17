Video: Remy Metailler Shreds Rocky Whistler Trails

Jun 17, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  

Whistler is known for the flowy and fast bike park trails such as Aline, Dirt Merchant but the valley has some of the best Mountain Biking trails in the world. The Thing is one of them.

Recently built by Ken Melamed, The Thing is an awesome trail that connects some slabs by some man-made rock puzzles in order to create some flow in the no-flow zone. There is almost no dirt and it's a pretty unique experience.

https://www.trailforks.com/trails/the-thing/

Filmed by https://www.instagram.com/peterwojnar/
Additional filming and photos by https://www.instagram.com/graeme.meiklejohn/

6 Comments

  • 6 0
 Some of that rock work is pure INSANITY! So sick!
  • 2 0
 amazing control on those rocks...that opening 2 minutes was fantastic. ....still at work so I don't have time for the remaining 8+ minutes Razz

On a side note, loving the videos with no music or added effects...sound of tires on dirt/rock is all we need
  • 3 0
 All of those cars driving by not knowing the absolute destruction Remy is inflicting up above.
  • 1 0
 But can he shred small or even medium sized features? Doesn't seem like it.
  • 1 0
 Locked until published...
  • 1 0
 Half shell helmet, no pads. It's only a trail ride anyway....

