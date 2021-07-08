Video: Remy Metailler Shreds Steep Trails in Fernie

With the restrictions slowly lifting, my buddy Alex and I head to the interior of BC to ride a few locations where. we have not been yet. Fernie is the first stop of this 10 days trip and we check out the Pro Line in the Bike Park called Kodiac Karnage. We were told it was difficult to ride so we decided to explain it in this video.
Next week we check out an iconic trail of Fernie, and probably my favourite shuttle lap I have ever ridden. Subscribe to the channel so you don't miss any of this epic trip.
Learn more about the trails of Fernie here: https://www.trailforks.com/region/fernie-alpine-resort/
Thank you to the resort and the locals for the great time there! See you next year.
Photos and videos by @the_frenchliner
