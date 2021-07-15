Video: Remy Metailler Shreds the Dirt Diggler Trail in Fernie

Following our stop in the Fernie Bike Park we met a few locals and asked: "What the coolest trail we can ride here". They all replied Dirt Diggler. So we met with Bird Man the builder of the trail and his buddy Guillaume for a sunset lap down this epic mountain.
I loved every section of the trail. So much diversity. Speed, exposure, technicality, even some jumps! You can be sure I'll ride that lap again.
Following the original builder and hearing the stories about the trails and how it all came together was awesome. Big shout out to all the people involved in the making of this trail!
You can find it here on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/dirt-diggler/
