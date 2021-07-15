Video: Remy Metailler Shreds the Dirt Diggler Trail in Fernie

Jul 15, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  

Following our stop in the Fernie Bike Park we met a few locals and asked: "What the coolest trail we can ride here". They all replied Dirt Diggler. So we met with Bird Man the builder of the trail and his buddy Guillaume for a sunset lap down this epic mountain.

I loved every section of the trail. So much diversity. Speed, exposure, technicality, even some jumps! You can be sure I'll ride that lap again.

Following the original builder and hearing the stories about the trails and how it all came together was awesome. Big shout out to all the people involved in the making of this trail!

You can find it here on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/dirt-diggler/

Watch two other videos from Fernie:



Thanks for watching, and to see more, subscribe to the channel and follow on Instagram: @remymetailler

19 Comments

  • 8 0
 Cool, looks like its a real gem of a trail and its super cool that you rode it with the artist who created it.
  • 1 0
 I can’t imagine having a canvas to make something like that, very cool
  • 2 0
 Wasn't there an off-road scooter named the Dirt Digger a long time ago? I remember a guy getting a podium place in a Snow Summit race on one. Remy, you're awesome! We are Outside, We are Hoard.
  • 2 0
 amazing trail! Don't think you can find better views. Love watching Remy shred. Does his camelbak belong to the bees now? lol
  • 2 0
 I took ownership back. I'm glad we were able to solve that issue without fighting.
  • 1 0
 @remymetailler: I bet you they were hoverflies, not wasps. There are bazillions of them in silver star at the moment. cwf-fcf.org/en/resources/encyclopedias/fauna/insects/hover-fly-sp.html cwf-fcf.org/en/resources/encyclopedias/fauna/insects/hover-fly-sp.html
  • 2 0
 @remymetailler: Bee attack mid-ride landed us in hospital once, after guy in front OTBed into a root nest. I'd still take that over a mountain lion.
  • 1 0
 @BenPea: woah wild...
  • 3 0
 Comments seem to be less energetic ever since outside happened. Gnarly trail!
  • 1 0
 True, maybe it's time for the PB trolls to go be Outside
  • 3 2
 i mean, why put any energy into something you know is on a downhill slide into irrelevance from this point forward?
  • 2 0
 @blackercanyons: Remy's video's soon to be on the new PB channel pay per view.
  • 1 0
 @neimbc: luckily Remy is a free man
  • 4 0
 NO WAY! 21 years on PB and It finally happened!
  • 1 0
 It's amazing what you can do solely by the power of the keyboard.
  • 1 0
 that first corner at 1:18/1:39 is pretty sketch...may warrant some signage before a new berm is built.
  • 1 0
 Diggle me this, diggle me that. This guy can ride, and I’m just fat Frown
  • 1 0
 that trail is a masterpiece

