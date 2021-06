I took Mateo Quist for a few laps in the bike park last week. He just turned 13 years old and his speed and style is absolutely unreal. I let you have a look by yourself:I had met Mateo in 2018. At the time he was 10 and I followed him at the Coast Gravity Park down Coastal Cruise and Fly Deck.Follow Mateo and I on Instagram: @mateoquist @remymetailler