Raw Video: Rémy Metailler Smashes the Trails at Vedder Mountain

There's more to B.C. riding than the just the usual suspects of North Van, Squamish and Whistler. Almost every town in British Columbia has a thriving trail building community with almost endless forest covered mountains.
Check out OneUp team rider Rémy Metailler smashing the trails at Vedder Mountain, a hidden gem 1.5hrs east of Vancouver. Fun fact, this raw edit actually has real, raw audio!
Video by Peter Wojnar, photos by AJ BarlasWORK LESS RIDE MOREOneUp Components
,
Squamish, BC.
11 Comments
Post a Comment