Raw Video: Rémy Metailler Smashes the Trails at Vedder Mountain

Dec 17, 2020
by OneUp Components  


There's more to B.C. riding than the just the usual suspects of North Van, Squamish and Whistler. Almost every town in British Columbia has a thriving trail building community with almost endless forest covered mountains.

Check out OneUp team rider Rémy Metailler smashing the trails at Vedder Mountain, a hidden gem 1.5hrs east of Vancouver. Fun fact, this raw edit actually has real, raw audio!








Video by Peter Wojnar, photos by AJ Barlas



11 Comments

  • 7 0
 Vedder sucks, tell your friends.
  • 4 0
 As someone who lives in the valley, yes Vedder sucks please no one go there ever lol
  • 3 0
 As someone who lives next to vedder, this is true.
  • 4 2
 Remy - the hardest working man in the bike biz. Another killer edit.
  • 2 1
 I just got here with counter to 10, thought something big was gonna happen, and it did.
  • 2 1
 Another killer Peter Wojnar edit. And Remy, wow, such a great combination of surgical precision and wild speed. Well done!
  • 1 0
 Remy, why do you never ride with your EDC tool in your headset? or even just the cap?
  • 2 1
 There should be a law that says Remy must put out a video everyday!
  • 2 1
 Wtf is this?
  • 1 1
 Ah, now it works. The first time I clicked the video I got some weird 1 hr countdown timer playing.
  • 1 1
 smooooooooth operatorrrr suspension looks so dialed, love it!

