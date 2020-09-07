Video: Remy Metailler Takes on Rowdy Rock Gardens at Big White Bike Park

Sep 6, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  


This is the third and last episode of my BC Bike Park Trip. Following Silver Star and Sun Peaks and after a quick wine stop in Kelowna, I take you down some of the trails of the fairly new Bike Park of Big White!

I did not know what to expect at first, but I loved the vibe of the resort and the trails. It flows really well, and the rocks can be intimading but it was a lot of fun to find smooth lines!

Thanks Anthony Evans for guiding me down some of the trails!

Follow Anthony on Instagram: @anthony3vans
Subscribe for more episodes: http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler


0 Comments


