Video: Remy Metailler Takes Steve Vanderhoek for a Gnarly Ride

Apr 7, 2022
by Rémy Métailler  

When Steve and I met, I immediately noticed is talent on the bike but also his positive attitude and approach to gnarly features. We just clicked and now ride together as much as we can.

Steve has wanted to hit the side lines of Gouranga for quite a while now, and we have wanted to document it in a video to share with our audience the process of doing this kind of move. I also wanted to use that as an opportunity to surprise him with his new sponsor, Maxxis Tires. Steve has only ever wanted to ride these tires and with all the edits he has put out, it's going to be a great partnership for him and the brand.

1 Comment

 No wonder my local bike shop cant source Maxxis tires right now, They're all on Remys wall.

