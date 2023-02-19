Video: Remy Metailler's Tips to Build Confidence on the Bike

Feb 19, 2023
by Rémy Métailler  

This winter has been difficult in Squamish. Lots of snow, rain and cold weather so I got to ride very little the past 4 months. With less seat time, I naturally lost some speed and confidence on the bike as I'm sure many of you did as well.

In this video I show you my technique to approach any feature and be able to build confidence again with limiting the risks of crashing.

Thank you to SORCA and the volunteers for maintaining the trails

Photos and video by @the_frenchliner

Check out more on Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler and on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/remymetailler

Photo by the frenchliner

Photo by the frenchliner

Photo by the frenchliner


Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Remy Metailler


