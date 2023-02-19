Video: Remy Metailler's Tips to Build Confidence on the Bike

This winter has been difficult in Squamish. Lots of snow, rain and cold weather so I got to ride very little the past 4 months. With less seat time, I naturally lost some speed and confidence on the bike as I'm sure many of you did as well.
In this video I show you my technique to approach any feature and be able to build confidence again with limiting the risks of crashing.
Thank you to SORCA and the volunteers for maintaining the trails
Photos and video by @the_frenchliner
Check out more on Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/remymetailler
and on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/remymetailler
