Video: Remy Metailler Urges You to Ditch Disposables

Aug 15, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  

Being a pro rider is awesome but it can leave a big impact on our planet. We fly to different countries to race our bikes, drive to ride new trails every day. Our equipment is usually made in Taiwan, shipped across the world twice before it gets to us… At the end of the day, it’s a job and nearly any job or activity leaves a mark on our beautiful planet.

However, there are plenty of little things that every day we can all do together to reduce our impact. #ditchdisposables is one of them. Basically, it is the idea of stopping or reducing the use of disposable or single use products, such as paper or plastic cups.

I feel fortunate to be able to communicate with such a vast amount of people, and I have chosen to use my social media as a vehicle to promote a positive message on something I’m passionate about.

It’s costless and effortless to get involved and I believe that if we all do it, it will make a difference.

Thank you Camelbak for supporting this project. I sincerely hope that people will see this message and understand the importance of it.

More information at www.camelbak.com and @camelbak


SUSCRIBE: youtube.com/remymetailler

FOLLOW: @remymetailler
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter

Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler


9 Comments

  • + 4
 Good message! Thanks!! I was just thinking about why I love mountain biking so much....It is the connection with nature I get. It all adds up if we change small habits to protect nature. Im down.
  • + 6
 You mean like carbon frames?
  • + 4
 tear offs
  • + 2
 wow.... mountain biking is one of the most disposable industries and pastimes out there when it comes to churning through formats, components etc etc......i would just like a company to actually make spare parts for wear components of say disc brakes so that the brakes last longer than six months.. as everytime i have to buy something anyway I could make a cubby house with the amount of packaging etc that I have to throw out.. so maybe this rose coloured glasses sponsored sponge could actually get some of his sponsors to reduce their waste that they send to people , actually make and sell minimally packaged spares so components can actually last a few years......
  • + 2
 Aaawww @freakonomics why did you have to state the obvious, bruv? Let's face it, our beloved activity produces a shitload of waste and carbon footprint stompin' items.
The thing to do is reject the superfluous things and focus on essential things. I have 3 bikes, 2 numerous helmets, a drawer full of gloves and kneepads and so on.
@remimetallier is a legend for putting this concept forth because it plants a seed, which hopefully grows into a movement ( look at those Drink Water boys for instance), and then, just maybe, the industry starts to provide sustainable alternatives
Shit- let's do this for the groms who might not even be born but deserve the eternal beauty of ripping trail just like we get to now.. .
  • + 4
 well at least I don’t bin my tires after a race....
  • + 1
 I've definetly lost more water bottles off my bike out in the woods than disposable paper or plastic items. #WaterBottleMountsKillsThePlanet (and it's obviously pinkbikes fault)
  • + 1
 so one day PB is flying people in a helicopter and gets negative comments for that and the other there is an article promoting eco-awareness. I guess it shows the contradictions of this sport.
  • + 1
 such a good dude. using his influence wisely to do something good. legend!

