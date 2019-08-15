Video: Remy Metailler Urges You to Ditch Disposables

Being a pro rider is awesome but it can leave a big impact on our planet. We fly to different countries to race our bikes, drive to ride new trails every day. Our equipment is usually made in Taiwan, shipped across the world twice before it gets to us… At the end of the day, it’s a job and nearly any job or activity leaves a mark on our beautiful planet.
However, there are plenty of little things that every day we can all do together to reduce our impact. #ditchdisposables
is one of them. Basically, it is the idea of stopping or reducing the use of disposable or single use products, such as paper or plastic cups.
I feel fortunate to be able to communicate with such a vast amount of people, and I have chosen to use my social media as a vehicle to promote a positive message on something I’m passionate about.
It’s costless and effortless to get involved and I believe that if we all do it, it will make a difference.
Thank you Camelbak for supporting this project. I sincerely hope that people will see this message and understand the importance of it.
The thing to do is reject the superfluous things and focus on essential things. I have 3 bikes, 2 numerous helmets, a drawer full of gloves and kneepads and so on.
@remimetallier is a legend for putting this concept forth because it plants a seed, which hopefully grows into a movement ( look at those Drink Water boys for instance), and then, just maybe, the industry starts to provide sustainable alternatives
Shit- let's do this for the groms who might not even be born but deserve the eternal beauty of ripping trail just like we get to now.. .
