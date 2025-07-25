Pinkbike.com
Video: Riding and Dining with Rémy Métailler in Nelson, BC
Jul 25, 2025
Rémy Métailler
15 Comments
Words: Remy Metailler
We came to Nelson, BC, last year, and absolutely loved it. I even considered moving there, part-time. This year I had wanted to come back to sample more amazing trails and food and Nelson delivered, again!
Watch last year's video:
Find the trails we rode on Trailforks:
Nelson mountain biking trails
Nelson mountain biking trails
Remy Metailler
Author Info:
remymetailler
Member since Feb 25, 2009
230 articles
15 Comments
20
3
Lowellrich
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:15)
Nelson sucks don’t go
[Reply]
4
2
DoubleCrownAddict
(Jul 25, 2025 at 12:44)
Overused comment but at least not as bad as the guys who say ‘Don’t come to Bentonville’.
[Reply]
7
2
lukemech
(Jul 25, 2025 at 22:26)
Definitely don't ride any of the "super secret" trails either. They are only for people who are 5th generation Nelsonites and have a cool factor of over 9000.
[Reply]
3
2
benporteous1
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 8:50)
@lukemech
: I mean the best way to up your cool factor would be to build some of your own trails and stop relying on other riding communities to do the heavy lifting for you. But I do concede it will take lot to get your cool factor back above zero, let alone up to 9000... Might as well just keep being a shit head and riding on our coat-tails
[Reply]
3
0
skimtb1
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 9:20)
@lukemech
:
Let the tools do the talking. If you want good trails, it turns out you have to build 'em. Let's see some fresh DH tracks in your neck of the woods before we re-hash this whole rossland inferiority complex.
[Reply]
1
1
lukemech
(Jul 26, 2025 at 10:41)
@benporteous1
: coat-tails it is then. Funny you know so much about me, hey, I know nothing about you, cheers!
[Reply]
1
2
lukemech
(Jul 26, 2025 at 10:42)
@skimtb1
: again with the rossland talk, at least I can rest well knowing you know absolutely nothing about me. Have fun!
[Reply]
8
0
sportstuff
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 12:21)
Where’s the pov dining videos? Article title is misleading. lol
[Reply]
1
4
MacleodJ
(Jul 30, 2025 at 15:09)
Remy you really need to check yourself and the language you use in titles before posting. Sure, getting sponsored by Kootenay Lake tourism gives you the green light, but consider the impact of your career as an "influencer" on regular locals. No one in our mountain bike community wants influencers coming to our town. Period. Influencers have been ruining the best kept secrets since 2012. Just stop! You make posts to your 700K+ followers that only benefits you. What do you care if this place turns out to be the next Whistler other than the opportunity to get you more content. This is a totally vain pursuit. Everyone was totally disappointed in the video you posted last year saying you are moving to Nelosn and now you are doing it again. We also heard you were messaging girls here on instagram despite having a girlfriend, naughty boy!
[Reply]
3
0
remymetailler
(Aug 2, 2025 at 8:43)
Feel free to disagree with the Tourism board reaching out to me and inviting me to ride places, but do not spread false information regarding messaging girls, you know that is not true, and you are simply trying to create rumours.
[Reply]
2
0
bikeskibikeski
(Aug 21, 2025 at 16:36)
wow. you created a new account just to post this asinine NIMBY bullshit? How dare to try to gatekeep "the best kept secrets" and assume all of us visiting are as big of an a*shole as you. Are you a Native American? ...because if not, get the F off their stolen land.
[Reply]
1
2
rafaelgaede
(Jul 27, 2025 at 5:43)
This 20min plus videos are annoying. Prefer much more 10-15min videos like BcPOV or VanCam used to do.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
4
14
DoubleCrownAddict
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:33)
Remy rides another steep trail. Dude needs to mix it up.
[Reply]
17
5
nateb
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 13:18)
Maybe a vid riding your mom?
[Reply]
4
5
DoubleCrownAddict
(Jul 25, 2025 at 22:55)
@nateb
: a vid without fist bumps every 5 minutes and not full of predictable cliche’s. And without that awful French accent.
[Reply]
