Video: Remy Metailler Visits Norway (& Its Hospitals)

May 28, 2024
by Rémy Métailler  

A couple weeks ago, I flew to Norway to check out some of the riding down there and hang out with Geoff Gulevich as well as the Norrøna team.

Excited to go and ride with the locals one of their favourite spots, I hop on my bike, tired, jet lagged, not focused... and after a few minutes of riding I collide with a tree. Fortunately I was ok from the crash and was able to continue the trip later on.

Hopefully this is a good reminder to everybody, especially myself, to listen our body and to ride smart. A tiny mistake that could have changed things far more than it did.


Photo by Chris Holter Norr na

Photo by Chris Holter Norr na

Photo by Chris Holter Norr na

Photos by Chris Holter

Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler


Author Info:
remymetailler avatar

Member since Feb 25, 2009
192 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Testing the New Canyon Gap at Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024
64913 views
Rider List Announced & (Terrifying) Course Updates Teased for Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024
55451 views
Video: Welcome to Pinkbike's 2024 Value MTB Field Test
46035 views
Vlad Dascalu Gets 17 Month Suspension for Anti-Doping Whereabouts Rule Violations
39508 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024
33774 views
Bike Check: Marco Osborne's Transition Spire
33771 views
YT Industries Releases Retro-Inspired Jeffsy Uncaged 13
30082 views
Patent Reveals How E*thirteen's Anti-Pedal Kickback Sidekick Hub Works
27807 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

11 Comments
  • 17 0
 There's Norway I'm following him down any trails
  • 2 0
 Can I get some informations about the trails? I would like to go there in the summer my self.
  • 1 0
 Had an awesome time chilling with you and the Norrøna crew Remy. Thanks for the good memories. You still have my bike light though...
  • 2 0
 Fun times! Your bike light? When did I borrow that?
  • 3 0
 I gave it back to the crew at Canvas before I left if it's what I think.
  • 1 0
 @remymetailler: No worries buddy. Now I have an excuse to buy a new one Wink
  • 1 0
 If anyone could point me to a resource for these trails in Norrona Canvas Telemark, that would be great. Turns out its not far from my brothers place nr Arendal Smile TIA
  • 1 0
 Gotta sell those accessories
  • 1 0
 If you have to crash, Norway isn't a bad place to do so, healthcarewise.
  • 1 0
 If only he’d been wearing a 3/4 shell. Oh wait
  • 1 0
 Full face helmet







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039806
Mobile Version of Website