Video: Remy Metailler Visits Norway (& Its Hospitals)

A couple weeks ago, I flew to Norway to check out some of the riding down there and hang out with Geoff Gulevich as well as the Norrøna team.Excited to go and ride with the locals one of their favourite spots, I hop on my bike, tired, jet lagged, not focused... and after a few minutes of riding I collide with a tree. Fortunately I was ok from the crash and was able to continue the trip later on.Hopefully this is a good reminder to everybody, especially myself, to listen our body and to ride smart. A tiny mistake that could have changed things far more than it did.Photos by Chris Holter