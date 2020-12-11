Video: Remy Metailler's Favourite GoPro Moments from 2020

Dec 11, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  


All my favourite moment of 2020 spent on a bike. Thanks to all my friends and trail builders for the great times on the trails! In no particular order, I selected some of the best clips from my Trail Preview series and some other GoPro clips on some of the craziest features around. Hopefully, I'll have time to film some more before the new year. Enjoy!

Thanks for watching,

Photo by Alexandre Chappelier

GoPro Best Of on Youtube Photo by the frenchliner


