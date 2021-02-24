Video: Remy Metailler's Propain Tyee is Purpose-built for Hucking - Pro Bike Check

Feb 24, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Remy Metailler jumped ship from one German brand to another this year but he hasn't missed a beat when it comes to sending it. In between hucks, Christina Chappetta managed to track Remy down and get the scoop on his all-new Tyee.





Posted In:
Videos Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Propain Propain Tyee Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
62633 views
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
59256 views
Kogel's Kolossos Oversized Cage Claims to Save you 2.5 Watts for $399
50520 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week
47724 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
47522 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
46477 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
46068 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
45339 views

38 Comments

  • 19 9
 Can we please just not have a list instead of a video?
  • 2 1
 we don't read any more just look
  • 7 5
 I mean if you want to write it up in the comments I don't think anyone would complain. Pinkbike isn't going to do extra work to appeal to four grumpy boys in the comments.
  • 4 0
 @lefthandohvhater: they hired so many people to do this job are we just going to look at the pretty pictures now? might as well be U-tube
  • 1 1
 Used to be that bike checks came in article form and everyone complained they weren't in video for easy consumption. Now everyone's complaining about the videos and no article. Can't please everyone.
  • 3 1
 @codfather1234: ...do both? Sounds pretty straight forward.
  • 2 2
 @endorium go buy a magazine if you want stills.
  • 3 1
 @rarrity: Of course it's not complicated, but it's extra work, potentially involving more different people. I think it's funny the entitled attitude people have just demanding more content from this website, for free and playing the victim when the free content that's released day by day isn't exactly what they want.
  • 10 2
 This bike so so pretty. I love the teal.
  • 3 7
flag BenTheSwabian (28 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 It's a mullet though...
  • 5 2
 @BenTheSwabian: mullets are cool though...
  • 7 2
 I love how geeked out his rig is and how well he knows all his component sizes and settings. I always get a little disappointed when pro riders get interviewed and sound clueless or disinterested about what they're riding.
  • 5 0
 Don’t forget to smash that subscribe button!
  • 1 0
 Instead of timestamps, maybe just a temp check, haha. @christinachappetta was fighting the shiver almost the whole video and appears to have long johns on, and at the end @remymetailler was just done with the hoppity-hop. Things they'll do to get the shot, haha.
  • 4 1
 If the bike is all about hucking, I'm kinda surprised they didn't give him the spindrift.
  • 1 1
 Marketing more people are interested in the tyee so they tell him to always ride that one and it’s good for everything
  • 4 2
 15 minute video, no transcript and no timestamps? C'mon PB, get with the times.

Said the two other people who always ask for timestamps and transcripts.
  • 1 0
 It’s 2021 if you can’t tell the time by the tree shadows you’re worse than a cave man.
  • 1 0
 Where are half the pins on his pedals.. maybe could talk about what is specific to him that instead of what color camelback water bottle that you can clearly see
  • 2 1
 i just cant belive how fast he goes with such a firm and fast suspension set up
  • 1 0
 "The Rotor shifter is different, but [they pay me a bunch of money so I adapt]."
Fixed it for you.
  • 2 3
 I would love to see Remy do Rampage. He could probably pull of some really crazy steep sketchy lines. Would be interesting to see
  • 5 0
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=sl2_W4N_D18
  • 4 1
 Rampage is on decline, I lost interest years ago.
  • 2 0
 Current KOM holder
  • 1 0
 New tires from e13
  • 1 0
 HUCK TO FLAT PB
  • 1 1
 I love the 29/27.5 mix!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009210
Mobile Version of Website