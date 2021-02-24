Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Remy Metailler's Propain Tyee is Purpose-built for Hucking - Pro Bike Check
Feb 24, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Remy Metailler jumped ship from one German brand to another this year but he hasn't missed a beat when it comes to sending it. In between hucks, Christina Chappetta managed to track Remy down and get the scoop on his all-new Tyee.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Bike Checks
Enduro Bikes
Propain
Propain Tyee
Remy Metailler
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
62633 views
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
59256 views
Kogel's Kolossos Oversized Cage Claims to Save you 2.5 Watts for $399
50520 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week
47724 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
47522 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
46477 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
46068 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
45339 views
38 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
19
9
endorium
(41 mins ago)
Can we please just not have a list instead of a video?
[Reply]
2
1
madmon
(22 mins ago)
we don't read any more just look
[Reply]
7
5
lefthandohvhater
(20 mins ago)
I mean if you want to write it up in the comments I don't think anyone would complain. Pinkbike isn't going to do extra work to appeal to four grumpy boys in the comments.
[Reply]
4
0
madmon
(18 mins ago)
@lefthandohvhater
: they hired so many people to do this job are we just going to look at the pretty pictures now? might as well be U-tube
[Reply]
1
1
codfather1234
(15 mins ago)
Used to be that bike checks came in article form and everyone complained they weren't in video for easy consumption. Now everyone's complaining about the videos and no article. Can't please everyone.
[Reply]
3
1
rarrity
(11 mins ago)
@codfather1234
: ...do both? Sounds pretty straight forward.
[Reply]
2
2
mhoshal
(10 mins ago)
@endorium
go buy a magazine if you want stills.
[Reply]
3
1
codfather1234
(7 mins ago)
@rarrity
: Of course it's not complicated, but it's extra work, potentially involving more different people. I think it's funny the entitled attitude people have just demanding more content from this website, for free and playing the victim when the free content that's released day by day isn't exactly what they want.
[Reply]
10
2
dualcrownscottspark
(49 mins ago)
This bike so so pretty. I love the teal.
[Reply]
3
7
BenTheSwabian
(28 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
It's a mullet though...
[Reply]
5
2
dualcrownscottspark
(21 mins ago)
@BenTheSwabian
: mullets are cool though...
[Reply]
7
2
dirtdiggler
(19 mins ago)
I love how geeked out his rig is and how well he knows all his component sizes and settings. I always get a little disappointed when pro riders get interviewed and sound clueless or disinterested about what they're riding.
[Reply]
5
0
ReformedRoadie
(26 mins ago)
Don’t forget to smash that subscribe button!
[Reply]
1
0
iammarkstewart
(2 mins ago)
Instead of timestamps, maybe just a temp check, haha.
@christinachappetta
was fighting the shiver almost the whole video and appears to have long johns on, and at the end
@remymetailler
was just done with the hoppity-hop. Things they'll do to get the shot, haha.
[Reply]
4
1
Wormfarmer
(37 mins ago)
If the bike is all about hucking, I'm kinda surprised they didn't give him the spindrift.
[Reply]
1
1
Ooofff
(28 mins ago)
Marketing more people are interested in the tyee so they tell him to always ride that one and it’s good for everything
[Reply]
4
2
iammarkstewart
(21 mins ago)
15 minute video, no transcript and no timestamps? C'mon PB, get with the times.
Said the two other people who always ask for timestamps and transcripts.
[Reply]
1
0
wllmd
(16 mins ago)
It’s 2021 if you can’t tell the time by the tree shadows you’re worse than a cave man.
[Reply]
1
0
Samsillay
(13 mins ago)
Where are half the pins on his pedals.. maybe could talk about what is specific to him that instead of what color camelback water bottle that you can clearly see
[Reply]
2
1
Lukefuelex
(33 mins ago)
i just cant belive how fast he goes with such a firm and fast suspension set up
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(9 mins ago)
"The Rotor shifter is different, but [they pay me a bunch of money so I adapt]."
Fixed it for you.
[Reply]
2
3
Downdahill
(41 mins ago)
I would love to see Remy do Rampage. He could probably pull of some really crazy steep sketchy lines. Would be interesting to see
[Reply]
5
0
ndefeo96
(38 mins ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=sl2_W4N_D18
[Reply]
4
1
Narro2
(18 mins ago)
Rampage is on decline, I lost interest years ago.
[Reply]
2
0
dirtnapped
(9 mins ago)
Current KOM holder
[Reply]
1
0
PapaGordo
(37 mins ago)
New tires from e13
[Reply]
1
0
blacklineslayer
(2 mins ago)
HUCK TO FLAT PB
[Reply]
1
1
Bikeandhavefun
(45 mins ago)
I love the 29/27.5 mix!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
4
10
thenemesis
(49 mins ago)
NO WAY, OMG FOURTH COMMENT
[Reply]
1
0
ridingrascal
(29 mins ago)
why are you so excited???
[Reply]
1
0
Narro2
(17 mins ago)
nice!
[Reply]
1
0
thenemesis
(11 mins ago)
@ridingrascal
: i am trolling and my comment was the ironic version of the previous comments. i couldn't give less f*cks.
[Reply]
5
20
CadenF
(1 hours ago)
No Way! First Comment!
[Reply]
11
2
z-man
(1 hours ago)
Congratulations
[Reply]
1
0
Narro2
(17 mins ago)
nice!
[Reply]
3
23
preach
(1 hours ago)
compared to the Deviate on the post below this thing is ugggggglllllllyyyyyy.
[Reply]
1
0
ridingrascal
(28 mins ago)
I think they’re about the same in athletics. Obviously the deviate is probably going to have more attention to detail.
[Reply]
1
0
madmon
(19 mins ago)
ugly? no preaching is ugly
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009210
Mobile Version of Website
38 Comments
Said the two other people who always ask for timestamps and transcripts.
Fixed it for you.
Post a Comment