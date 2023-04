For Remy Morton, it’s always been about the spirit of building and pure bliss of riding.



“The goal was to build something that shows what trail building is all about. Not only the utility, but the art of it too. I want to build trails that not only make the landscape more fun, but also more pleasing to the eye.”



Welcome to the team, Remy. We couldn’t be more excited to join you on the journey.



Film Produced by HUNT Cinema. — Marzocchi