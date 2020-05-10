Coming Up Live: Video Replay with Live Commentary of the MSA World Cup DH 2013 - Remembering Stevie Smith's Win

May 10, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesThis Sunday, we remember one of MSA’s most iconic races. Dominating a 2013 season, Stevie made history with his legendary Mont-Sainte-Anne run in the rain to secure vital points for the overall UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup win. Those points ultimately became extremely valuable during an upcoming battle in Leogang with Gee Atherton that year. Smith still stands as the last Canadian to win a World Cup at home.

Joining Rob Warner & Claudio Caluori on commentary duty is a roster of downhill talent including Finn Iles, Myriam Nicole, Brook MacDonald, Emmeline Ragot, Gee Atherton, Mark Wallace, Sam Blenkinsop and Brendan Fairclough.Red Bull


Thumbnail credit: Paris Gore

