Video: Canadian MTB Communities In BC Are Shifting From Resources to Recreation

Jul 4, 2018
by BC Bike Race  

The Canadian West Coast economy – and many around the world – has been about resource extraction and our ability to carve out a living from the raw wilderness. How in the modern world do we buoy our economy within the resource-based model while merging recreation with it?

This film project originally began as a cooperative arrangement between Destination BC and BC Bike Race (BCBR), it was shot and edited by Media One and BCBR. The original goal was aimed at delving into those communities along the route and telling their unique stories. The initial project was completed just prior to the race in 2017 with all seven parts launching individually.

The common thread between each vignette was strong; there was a current of change within all these communities. The words from the people interviewed really summed up a movement that became obvious when we put all the pieces together. In early 2018 it was agreed that the combined stories from each community told the compelling story of the impact mountain biking is having on tourism in British Columbia. Together, the individual community experiences reflect what is happening all over the province and in fact within the global mountain biking community.

bigquotesA lot of municipalities in BC are starting to realize that there is a resource under their feet and all it takes is someone like myself or another trail builder to turn it and put that dirt in the right shape and people will come from all around the world for the experience.Ted Tempany, Dream Wizards

At one time, as industry moved away from small towns all over the world, their populations migrated to bigger city centers. However, now, modernization with the internet and the increase of remote work available has opened up new options for people to move back to these once deserted towns. And for the last two decades, the young families who have begun this slow migration have been redefining our relationship with the working forest and local industries. They are striving for a closer connection to nature and for the opportunity to mine these natural resources in a more experiential way.

Without the Forest Service Roads (FSRs) we wouldn’t have any access to the best fishing spots, hiking trails, or alpine viewpoints – we also love toilet paper, and with this new generation came an updated appreciation of how we can work together to recreate in a working forest. And how we can jointly manage this mighty backyard with everyone’s interest in mind – including future generations and those who have lived here from time immemorial; the First Nations.


Together we are creating a world with shared purpose where industry and recreation sit side by side and trail building has become a vocation capable of feeding families and leading our sport into the future. Working in both resource and recreation can bring us closer to the land and the water, and that which nourishes us. The spirit of mountain biking can carry us far and wide – through forests, over mountains, and along streams – but only on the foundation of knowing where we came from and how we can continue to move forward.

  • + 6
 I am SO for this, but let's not delude ourselves into thinking recreation can or will replace resource-based jobs. It can help, but needs to be part of a much stronger and broader plan for rural & small town development that has to include knowledge jobs. Free trails and cafes won't pay anyone's pensions.

I wish some of these town made a greater effort to reduce their car-centric planning. They'd be much more livable and desirable if they were walkable/rideable and better planned. Squamish is amazing for the rec, but the town is a hole. 2 strip malls on the side of the road :s

Don't get me wrong, I'm glad ppl are doing this work and showcasing the benefits. Biking is definitely better than logging or mining (esp the way its done in BC) but the jobs aren't there--yet. Kudos BCBR and Destination BC.
  • + 2
 I have recently been to Kingdom trails in Vermont and they have a similar aproach, over 90 private land owners make the trails possible. The whole town is living off of the mtb trails. It's amazing.
  • + 2
 Yes and has for several years, people still spend more on winter season holidays but the summer traffic is not insignificant. There were 400 per day going up the LOTS trail one weekend last summer.
  • + 1
 One of the best Videos I have watched. Great stuff BC.
  • + 1
 Does Whistler really get more visitors in the summer than winter now?
  • + 2
 According to Tourism Whistler, yes. I don't know how they arrived at those numbers. And as mentioned, more visitors =/= more business. Otherwise hotels and other services wouldn't reduce hours or lay ppl off in the summer months.
  • + 3
 For sure, try going up there in the summer, it's a zoo. Kinda makes sense though. That highway can be rough to drive in the winter and almost nobody in Vancouver has proper winter tires. Makes a day or two escape from Vancouver to Whistler far easier in the summer. Also don't need skis, snowsuit, snowboots, etc. In the summer just gotta get there and there's tons of things to do without needing gear. Own a pair of shoes? You're all set for some really nice hiking trails. Mountain bikers are only a small portion of the visitors, I'd imagine.
  • + 1
 @gbeaks33: plus what's a lift pass in the winter now, 5443$?

