Video: Results and Best Lines From Audi Nines

Aug 29, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
That's a wrap from the Audi Nines quarry. Check out all the results and some highlights from the riders.

Women:

Savage Award:

Gemma Corbera (ESP)

Best Trick:

Caroline Buchanan (AUS), Frontflip

Best Style:

Vero Sandler (NZL)

Ruler of the week:

Robin Goomes (NZL)
Men

Winning Lines:

Best Line Freeride: Bienvenido Aguado Alba (ESP)
Best Line Slopestyle: Emil Johansson (SWE)

Best Trick:

Best Slopestyle Trick: Sam Hodgson (GBR), Backflip Superman to Late Whip
Best Freeride Trick: Elias Ruso (AUT), Frontflip Heel-Clicker

Best Style:

Erik Fedko (GER)

Ruler of the week:

Daniel Ruso (AUT)


Best Lines of the Slopestyle:


Best Lines of the Slopestyle:



Posted In:
Racing and Events Audi Nines 2021


