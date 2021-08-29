Video: Results and Best Lines From Audi Nines

Women:



Savage Award:



Gemma Corbera (ESP)



Best Trick:



Caroline Buchanan (AUS),



Best Style:



Vero Sandler (NZL)



Ruler of the week:



Robin Goomes (NZL)

Winning Lines:



Best Line Freeride: Bienvenido Aguado Alba (ESP)

Best Line Slopestyle: Emil Johansson (SWE)



Best Trick:



Best Slopestyle Trick: Sam Hodgson (GBR), Backflip Superman to Late Whip

Best Freeride Trick: Elias Ruso (AUT),



Best Style:



Erik Fedko (GER)



Ruler of the week:



Daniel Ruso (AUT)

