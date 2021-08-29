Video: Results and Best Lines From Audi Nines

That's a wrap from the Audi Nines quarry. Check out all the results and some highlights from the riders. Women:Savage Award:
Gemma Corbera (ESP)Best Trick:
Caroline Buchanan (AUS), FrontflipBest Style:
Vero Sandler (NZL)Ruler of the week:
Robin Goomes (NZL)
MenWinning Lines:
Best Line Freeride: Bienvenido Aguado Alba (ESP)
Best Line Slopestyle: Emil Johansson (SWE)Best Trick:
Best Slopestyle Trick: Sam Hodgson (GBR), Backflip Superman to Late Whip
Best Freeride Trick: Elias Ruso (AUT), Frontflip Heel-ClickerBest Style:
Erik Fedko (GER)Ruler of the week:
Daniel Ruso (AUT)
Best Lines of the Slopestyle:
