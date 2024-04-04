Video: Results, Reviews & Recreational Wrecks | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep 20

Which World Cup event are you MOST excited to watch? Elite Women's XCO

Junior Men's DH Responses: 69 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show! This week Christina and Henry dig into a bit of data from the State of the Sport survey before Henry jumps into 2 Min of Tech, featuring the Knolly Chilcotin he did a review on. Matt Beer joins for a Recreational Wrecks segment, straight back from New Zealand, before they share the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode and finish off with a new segment featuring the Trailforks Trail of the Week.00:26 - Latest News + State of the Sport Survey7:05 - 2 Minutes of Tech8:54 - Recreational Wrecks11:29 - Pinkbike Podcast Recap11:41 - Trailforks Trail of the WeekLet us know any recreational wrecks you've experienced and how you overcame them!