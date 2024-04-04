Video: Results, Reviews & Recreational Wrecks | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep 20

Apr 4, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show! This week Christina and Henry dig into a bit of data from the State of the Sport survey before Henry jumps into 2 Min of Tech, featuring the Knolly Chilcotin he did a review on. Matt Beer joins for a Recreational Wrecks segment, straight back from New Zealand, before they share the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode and finish off with a new segment featuring the Trailforks Trail of the Week.

00:26 - Latest News + State of the Sport Survey
7:05 - 2 Minutes of Tech
8:54 - Recreational Wrecks
11:29 - Pinkbike Podcast Recap
11:41 - Trailforks Trail of the Week

Let us know any recreational wrecks you've experienced and how you overcame them!


Which World Cup event are you MOST excited to watch?







4 Comments
  • 1 0
 wait...the pistons will just "pop out" and you will lose your brake fluid if you accidentally squeeze the brake lever while doing a pad change? ...I've never engaged my brake levers while doing a pad change so I'm curious if this is a thing
  • 1 0
 Yes, it is for sure a thing. It will turn a quick brake bleed into a disassemble and flush brake job ( once the pistons pop out all the fluid drains so may as well go all the way once that happens)
  • 1 0
 Henry is that a Yamaka on your noggin?
  • 1 0
 coconut cap







