Video: Results, Reviews & Recreational Wrecks | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep 20

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show! This week Christina and Henry dig into a bit of data from the State of the Sport survey before Henry jumps into 2 Min of Tech, featuring the Knolly Chilcotin he did a review on. Matt Beer joins for a Recreational Wrecks segment, straight back from New Zealand, before they share the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode and finish off with a new segment featuring the Trailforks Trail of the Week.
00:26 - Latest News + State of the Sport Survey
7:05 - 2 Minutes of Tech
8:54 - Recreational Wrecks
11:29 - Pinkbike Podcast Recap
11:41 - Trailforks Trail of the Week
Let us know any recreational wrecks you've experienced and how you overcame them!