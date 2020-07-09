Video: Retallack Dream Lines in 'Back to Basics' with Micayla Gatto

Jul 9, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


When life gets to be a bit much, you need to get Back to Basics. Follow Micayla Gatto as she gets back to her roots.

Athlete: Micayla Gatto
Filmed By: Scott Secco
Photography: Hailey Elise
Location: Retallack Lodge

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Wow beautiful riding, filming, and locations!
  • 1 0
 Amazing, beautiful, natural, rugged terrain.... and highly manicured, buffed, un-natural trails.
  • 1 0
 Big fan of Micayla - such a sick rider. Looking forward to more vids!

