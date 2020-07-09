Pinkbike.com
Video: Retallack Dream Lines in 'Back to Basics' with Micayla Gatto
Jul 9, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
When life gets to be a bit much, you need to get Back to Basics. Follow Micayla Gatto as she gets back to her roots.
Athlete: Micayla Gatto
Filmed By: Scott Secco
Photography: Hailey Elise
Location: Retallack Lodge
Retallack
Videos
Diamondback
Micayla Gatto
3 Comments
Lokirides
(40 mins ago)
Wow beautiful riding, filming, and locations!
[Reply]
1
0
MikerJ
(17 mins ago)
Amazing, beautiful, natural, rugged terrain.... and highly manicured, buffed, un-natural trails.
[Reply]
1
0
c2crider
(25 mins ago)
Big fan of Micayla - such a sick rider. Looking forward to more vids!
[Reply]
